Early Voting Begins Across Tennessee

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Wed., Oct. 17.

Early voting runs Mondays through Saturdays and ends Thursday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The voter registration deadline ahead of this election was Tuesday, Oct. 9.

"Tennesseans broke August early voting records as they selected nominees and elected county officials, and I know interest remains high as voters prepare to select leaders across all levels of government on the November ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Early voting offers voters more opportunities to find a convenient time to cast their ballots."

Voters can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more. The platform is also available at GoVoteTN.com.

“Each county election commission sets their own locations and hours for early voting, and voters can check information for their county before they head to the polls by using our app,” Secretary Hargett said.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.