Envisioning your new year beyond resolutions

We all make resolutions, and let’s face it, probably 90 percent of us break them (don’t check my statistics). If you’re one of those who can’t help but throw your resolution by the wayside sometime mid-February, The Chattery can help get your new year started off on the right foot.

Creating a vision board not only allows you to decide on how you want your year to look, but also provides clarity in what truly means the most to you. Maybe you want to work harder for that raise or promotion? You want to try one new restaurant per month? Or simpler goals like, keeping the house cleaner or taking your pup to the park more often, they can all be beautifully collaged on your vision board.

Bring photos from home, magazines, or other types of visual inspiration to keep you motivated. Documenting your goals is the best way to keep yourself accountable. Hang it in your office, bedroom, home office or gym; wherever you feel you’ll find the most motivation.

Guide your year, your career, family, or personal project with a beautifully decorated vision board.

Creating A 2018 Vision Board

Thursday, January 4

5:30 p.m.

Tomorrow Building

818 Georgia Ave.

www.thechattery.org