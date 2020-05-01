Erlanger requests Health Heroes submissions for May recognitions

In honor of National Hospital Week (May 10-16), Nurses Week (May 6-12), and Trauma Awareness Month in May, Erlanger Health System is asking for the community’s assistance in recognizing their healthcare workers and support staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erlanger’s Health Heroes have played a significant role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and tornado recovery efforts. Our unsung heroes have contributed countless, and selfless, hours working behind the scenes to ensure patients continue to receive care and employees work in safe environments. Many have and continue to sacrifice time away from their own families to protect the community.

Now, more than ever, is the time to recognize some of the untold stories of heroes and miracles during COVID -19 as our community begins to reopen.

Those interested in sharing their story or who would like to send a message of support to our healthcare workers and support staff are encouraged to visit www.erlanger.org/healthheroes and fill out the form. Submissions will be shared with the staff and/or may be posted on social media.