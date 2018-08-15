For The Love Of Bonsai

Learning this ancient Japanese gardening art form

If you’re like me, you love the idea of being a gardener, but somehow kill everything you touch.

Or the one plant you took the time to pot survives for a short while before giving up on life because it knows you’re scared of ruining it and therefore just goes ahead and finishes the job for you. (I’m probably overthinking that last bit, but hey, you never know…)

I’ve found I do much better with succulents and cacti as I’m a forgetful waterer. It’s my cross to bear, and one I am determined to overcome. I dream of a home filled with greenery; hanging from the ceilings, covering my window sills, bringing life to the centerpiece of my dining room table. Hopefully, I’ll get there one day, but for now, some informative classes could do the trick in teaching me the skills I need to care for the little greenies.

Well have no fear because Master Gardener Jim Gimnick is prepared to show you the ropes of caring for a Bonsai tree as well as dropping some garden knowledge on the ins and outs and history of the plant.

Starting at nine thirty Saturday morning, Gimnick will present The Art and Practice of Bonsai, a PowerPoint presentation on the origins, history and practice of caring for Bonsai trees. Learn all you need to know about these funky little zen guys from planting to pruning, including a demonstration showing how to convert a nursery plant to a Bonsai tree.

Visit the Chattanooga Public Library’s Northgate branch for this Master Gardener Series and get your green thumb growing!