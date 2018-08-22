Get Pluckin’ With Guitar 101

Master the basics to become a real life guitar hero

Have you always wanted to learn the basics of playing guitar, but are too strapped for time or cash to attend private lessons?

Then this Thursday’s Guitar 101: The Five Basic Chords event at Chattanooga Workspace will be the perfect place for you to learn, and for only $15.

From five thirty to six thirty join Dayv H, founder and instructor of Dayv H Music Studio, as he wields his passion for music, teaching you how to get started with mastering your guitar skills, whether it’s a private passion of yours or something bigger.

(Just don’t be the guy or gal at the campfire whipping out a guitar for “Kumbaya”, okay? Or “Wonderwall.” It’s not the nineties. No one wants that.)

The class will cover basic knowledge of changing your strings, tuning that bad boy, and the five basic chords needed to play just about anything.

While a guitar is required for the class, you can contact Chattanooga Workspace if you don’t have one of your own and they can see about accommodating your needs.

Enjoy an evening of learning a new skill and connecting with beginners much like yourself. Hey, maybe you’ll start a band! Chattanooga’s always looking to build up good acts.