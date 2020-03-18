Getting Canned

Preserving ancient techniques in modern times

What does a prepper and my grandmother have in common? They know how to take fresh food and preserve it through the old method of canning. Well, actually my grandmother was not at all like that. She was a bingo-playing, Marlboro-smoking granny who spent little time in the kitchen.

Once grocery stores and fast food consumed what America consumes, the tradition of canning left home kitchens. So, the ancient ways were not taught to my parents and therefore didn’t make its way down the generations.

Thankfully Crabtree Farms is hosting a canning series consisting of four classes: Canning 101; Berry-licious Preserves; Tomatoes, TomAtoes; How Do You Like Dem Apples. These classes will occur every other month on a Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. On March 27th, Canning 101 kicks off the hands-on classes teaching participants the basics of water bath canning, pressure canning, quick pickling and everyone will leave with a jar of safely sealed deliciousness.

While pandemonium is rampant, now is a good time to build a skill that can become a tradition as well as provide for your loved ones. Imagine, going to pick your own blueberries or apples in summer then canning them to enjoy them in a pie during the cold winter months. The fond memories will feed your spirit as much as the local, sustainable sweetness will feed your belly.

Not only does canning provide for a mentally and emotionally stimulating life it allows each of us to take physical ownership of what we are eating. It’s comforting to know your cucumber salsa doesn’t have unnecessary sugar in it or your grape juice doesn’t contain xanthan gum.

Without knowing what the future holds, the Crabtree canning classes are operating until further notice and tickets may be purchased at their website crabtreefarms.org. If you sign up with a friend, you get a discount. If you’re interested in signing up for more than one class, call Melissa Astin at 423-493-9155 ext.10 and get ten percent off.ac