Giving Love To Scaly Things

Repticon returns to Camp Jordan this weekend

Brightly colored snakes and ornery looking lizards tend to make our minds spell trouble. Like a cat springing away from a cucumber, there is something universal in our apprehension to these creepy crawly guys. But when I’m around reptiles long enough I can actually warm-up to them…but maybe that’s because of the warming lights above theirs cages.

The exotic animal and reptile convention, Repticon, is coming back to Chattanooga this Saturday and Sunday, and with vendor titles like “NSFW Reptiles”, “Misfits Monsters”, and “Full Throttle Reptiles”, it’s a can’t miss event.

Herpetologists will host seminars with creatures dangling from their arms that are not found in any natural area or pet store in Tennessee. And if one of these guys slither into your heart, then you can take them home (not the highly venomous ones of course).

Vendors will be selling family pets along with the supplies to take care of them, such as cages and live and frozen feeders.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 5-12; children under 5 are free. Advance or VIP tickets may be purchased from the website at repticon.com.