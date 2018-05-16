Have A Slice, Change A Life

Benefiting the Food Bank one slice at a time

It seems there is a national holiday for just about anything these days. We’ve got National Kiss a Ginger Day, Be Kind to Lawyers Day, Wear Pajamas to Work Day, and many more outlandish holidays that will have you wondering if you’re a spoilsport for not participating.

(Not everything requires celebrating, but let’s agree to be kind to lawyers every day because they’re people too!)

One holiday that abso-freaking-lutely deserves to be celebrated is National Pizza Party Day. Yes, that’s right, there is an entire day dedicated to partying with pizza that makes me feel slightly less bad for eating it four out of seven nights a week.

Douglas Heights Bakery has taken it upon themselves to not only sponsor a rockin’ pizza party for the community, but also to benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

This Friday starting at 5:30 p.m., Douglas Heights Bakery will be selling pizza by the slice or by the pie if you feel so inclined, and party participants are encourage to bring non-perishable items to donate.

If you’d rather donate cash over non-perishables, monetary donations are gladly accepted and sources at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank may be able to “leverage their buying power” and make four meals out of just $1. That’s a feat that deserves its own national holiday: National Most Bang for your Buck Day!

Do your part in celebrating National Pizza Party Day and benefit our local food bank all at the same time.