HCSO Offers Online Citizen Survey

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is promoting their Online HCSO Citizen’s Survey.

The survey, available online, is open to all Hamilton County residents who wish to participate and offer feedback as to the services provided to them by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“This survey is a unique way for us to see how we are doing as a law enforcement agency,” stated Sheriff Jim Hammond. “It gives the citizens of Hamilton County an opportunity to voice their concerns and tell us what we are doing right and what we can do better,” he further noted.

The online citizens survey consists of (20) questions and discusses a variety of issues related to the operations and efficiency of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. There is also a portion available for personal input. All names are kept confidential.

The survey is designed to reinforce our agency’s commitment to excellence for all citizens with fair and equitable performance.

Citizens may access the online survey at www.hcsheriff.gov/gen_info/survey.asp

