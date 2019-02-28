HCSO To Be Featured On COPS

Paramount Pictures announces COPS television lineup featuring HCSO personnel

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is about to go global! COPS Executive Producers have notified the HCSO Public Relations Division that the four segments filmed last year during the summer months of 2018 are nearing their air date for Seasons’ 31 and 32.

This information from COPS comes shortly after Paramount Pictures released their most recent schedule line up.

During the 31st and 32nd seasons, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division will be featured in four TV segments. Three of the four episodes are slated to run in March as part of Season 31 and the fourth will air later in the summer as part of Season 32. In the summer months of 2018, COPS television crews were embedded with HCSO personnel for eight weeks capturing the everyday calls and moments the deputies experienced. Generally during the seven to eight weeks crew members’ film, (3-5) stories are selected based on a variety of factors determined by COPS producers.

The current schedule is as follows:

1st Story – “I’m a Security Inspector” - Airs March 4th

2nd Story – “Unwilling Pursuit Passenger” - Airs March 18th

3rd Story – “I Walk Alone” - Airs March 18th

4th Story – “Running in the Swamp” – Air Date TBD

(This episode will air in Season 32 which will be in July or August – Schedule to be Released by Paramount)

For those who do not have access to cable television, Paramount Pictures air full episodes on their website one week after the segment initially airs at paramountnetwork.com/shows/cops.

A copy of the first episode’s preview can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=og7o1WbpTAk

Arguably the first so-called "reality" show, and to this day the most authentic, COPS follows police officers, constables, and sheriff's deputies during patrols and various police activities by embedding camera crews with their units. The show's formula adheres to a classic cinema realism. With no narration or scripted dialog, it depends entirely on the commentary of the officers and on the actions of the people with whom they come into contact.

COPS is one of the longest-running television programs in the United States, with more than 30 seasons and over 1000 episodes on the air. Created by John Langley and Malcolm Barbour, it premiered on FOX Saturday, March 11, 1989.

COPS has followed officers in over 140 different cities in the United States, won the American Television Award in 1993, has earned four Emmy nominations and is well-known for its popular theme song, "Bad Boys," performed by reggae group Inner Circle. COPS television has become a global name as its episodes are available over the world by numerous affiliate networks and social media.