Hiking, Drinking, Rucking

Not your normal Saturday athletic endeavor

Do you like to put yourself to the test, if only occasionally? Have you got the drive to get the runner’s high and physically push yourself while having a great time? Or do you just want to see others push it to the limit for you while you sip on that cold craft beer?

This Saturday comes yet another reason to get out and enjoy MAIN24. Chattanooga’s own GORUCK club hosts a brew ruck: a race with weighted backpacks, in teams of 2 or 4, to various breweries and bars throughout downtown. Hoof it in whatever fashion you choose: running, walking, or both. Complete the challenges, feel the burn, and drink the beer!

Men are required to carry 30 pounds, and women 20 pounds. But this is team oriented and will not simply be a challenge for your legs, but also your liver.

It starts at the Tap House in St. Elmo at 10 a.m. with all teams meeting at 10:30 a.m.

At each of the stops you make, which the order is up to each team, there will be a unique and secret team challenge.

Teams will need share a photo of the brewery and team members on a team Instagram page to check off each stop.

All participants receive a free beer of their choice from Heaven and Ale Brewing Co., and those who make the cutoff time of six hours earn a custom Chattanooga Brew Ruck Pack.

To find out more information and to register, head over to runsignup.com. And get ready to ruck!