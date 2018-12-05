Holiday Hand Lettering

Christmas cards aren't just a thing of the past

It’s no surprise that calligraphy is making a comeback. Maybe it never went away, I’m not sure, but traditional calligraphy with a nib and inkwell has evolved from something I picture Ben Franklin doing to something you’ll find on a million and one gifts this year.

From coffee mugs with sassy, swirly sayings to the tiny cupcake dish my mother in law got me last year, handlettering is the new calligraphy.

More relaxed and resembling handwriting more than strict calligraphy, handlettering is a fun and easy hobby to learn, and the Chattanooga Workspace is here to help you learn the newly renovated art and put it to use all in one at the Handlettering for Holiday Card Addressing class.

This Thursday from 10:30 to 12:30, Chattanooga Workspace will go over the basics of handlettering with you and help you address the prettiest, swirliest holiday cards for your friends and family this holiday season! While printing addresses is the modern, easier route, there’s something wholesome and magical about a hand-addressed envelope waiting in your mailbox.

Wow your friends and family with your new found talent and see just how much you can apply it! From addressing cards, to making specialty birthday cards, penciling on canvas before painting an adorable saying, your handlettering possibilities are endless.

If you’ve taken the beginner handlettering class at Chattanooga Workspace, bring the pens you were given there. And if you’re new, don’t worry, they’ll have pens for you, and hot cocoa and cookies! Just don’t forget to bring your own holiday card envelopes!

