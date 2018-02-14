Wally's Friends net firefighter calendar is hot off the press to help the animals

Wally’s Friends Spay/Neuter Clinic and Fire Station #1 share a common goal: save the homeless and lost pets of America. As it turns out, our local firefighters are just as committed to saving our furry friends as you or me.

Meanwhile, the workers at Wally’s Friends are equally committed to getting these animals off the streets and helping to prevent overpopulation.

Upon realizing their shared purpose, our local Chattanooga firefighters pitched and landed the idea of a 21-month calendar featuring our local firefighters with their pets. Every calendar sold will fund special equipment designed to help resuscitate or help save the life of any pet trapped in a burning home or otherwise.

The calendar, running from April 2018- through 2019, is ready for purchase at wallysfriends.com. Not only will the purchase of this calendar go to a great cause, but you’ll get to see the special bond our local firefighters share with their pets.

In addition, doggos, spaghetti, and local firefighters come together on Tuesday, February 27th at the Wally’s Friends 10th Annual Fundraiser, “Spay-Ghetti No Meatballs Dinner & Silent Auction.” Comedian Karen Mills will highlight the event and freshly printed calendars will be available for purchase.