How Beneficial Are Bats, Really?

Learn all about our nocturnal little flying furry friends

Did you know that there are 1,100 different species of bats in the world and 40 different species just in the United States alone? Many of which are considered endangered since they’re losing their habitats and the fact that they can only give birth to one pup a year.

Dracula and other vampire stories have kids growing up thinking bats are scary creatures, but in reality, they really can’t hurt you. They are actually helpful in keeping the bug populations in order by consuming around their own body weights in insects. They can eat about 1,200 mosquitoes in an hour.

The Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center wants people to learn more about bats and realize they aren’t some scary animal that will suck your blood or get tangled up in your hair. They’re holding an event to teach about bats and go into the Nickajack Cave to witness these creatures during feeding time.

If you’re interested in learning more about bats and want to join The Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, fly on over to their event on Friday at 7:15 p.m. If you want more information, they can be reached at (423) 821-1160 and reflectionriding.org.