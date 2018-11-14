Ice Ice Baby...Skates

Ice On The Landing returns for the holiday season

Winter is coming my fellow Chattanoogans, and few things can make this frigid weather bearable. Warms drinks, hearty food, and lots of snow are all signs of a good winter except we’re obviously lacking with the latter. You’d have to travel far to find the powdery stuff, but the Chattanooga Choo Choo is yet again bringing us the next best thing.

Starting this Friday at 6 p.m., Ice on the Landing is back at our historic train depot. The skating rink is 120’ x 40’ of open air and is a picture-perfect setting to end a night out on the town.

From 6 to 7 p.m. on opening night, skaters can enjoy live holiday music performed by organist Buddy Skirk. After Friday, the skating doesn’t stop till January 21st.

Get your loved-one out on the ice and mock them as they resemble a new-born deer. Or get the kids out on a surface that’s completely foreign to us Tennesseans. Just don’t pretend you’re an enforcer for the Predators and collide with a friend or two (or several).

The rink will be open every afternoon with varying closing hours on the weekdays. On Thursday and Fridays, it’s open from 2 to 11 p.m., from 10 a.m.to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from Noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

It’s $10 for adults and $8 for children, and that comes with a pair of skates and a two hour minimum time on the ice.

Exact times will adjust for the holidays; for more information, go to iceonthelanding.com.