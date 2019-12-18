Improv Chattanooga closes Rossville Ave. location

After long consideration, and with great sadness, we are announcing the closing of our Rossville Ave location. This weekend’s shows, December 20th and 21st, will be our last in this location. Tonight’s “Open House” will also be the last in this location.

However, Improv Chattanooga will continue on! We’ve been kicking around the Chattanooga area in one form (“Runs With Scissors”) or another (“First Draft Productions”) since 1995, so we won’t let a little thing like not having a theater of our own keep us from performing! After taking a little time off, we’ll be working to start up more classes and finding locations to play around the city. If you’d like to have us come play for you, let us know! (We’re definitely available!)

We’ll also be looking for a new space to call home… ideally something a little closer to the center of the city. So if you know of a space that’s available, or looking for a house act, please pass it along!

To put it another way, this is a “sweep,” and not the end of the scene. :-)

In the meantime, we’d like to thank all of you that came out to see us on Rossville Ave over the last 2 and half years! In that time, we taught a lot of classes, made a lot of friends, had a lot of Open Houses, did two 24-hour improv marathons and put on over 500(!) regular shows! Wow! What a run!

So, come out this weekend and help up say good-bye to our current location! As always, we’ve got four great shows for you to choose from:

Friday @ 8 pm, Improv “Movie” Night, a “Star Wars” movie! (Honestly, it’ll probably be better than the one at the theater.)

Friday @ 9:30 pm, The Good Old-Fashioned Improv Show. Our last short form show! We’ll end it with “Family Dinner!”

Saturday @ 8 pm, 1-Star Reviews. We read 1-Star reviews of business and do scenes based on the review. It’s brutal.

Saturday @ 9:30 pm, “Improv vs Standup”. Literally the funniest show in town. Of course, we won’t let this one go away, but it’s your last chance to see it for a while!

Thanks again for all your support! It truly has meant the world to us.

Diz, Bonnie & The Cast of Improv Chattanooga