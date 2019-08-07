In-Town Gallery Celebrates

Artist cooperative helps keep local art alive

Since 1974, almost 250 artists have passed through the doors of In-Town Gallery. This is not just any commercial enterprise. In-Town’s designation as a cooperative artists’ enterprise sets it apart from other businesses, for it is run by and for the artists.

All those years ago, Chattanooga artists relied on outdoor shows to market their works. Many shows had solid reputations that drew large crowds of art buyers. As these shows closed, artists searched unsuccessfully for ongoing venues.

One of the regulars, Dorothy Gannon, was searching for a solution when she read an article about a cooperative art gallery in American Artist Magazine. She contacted the writer, who turned out to be the director of the Art Information Center in New York. Subsequent correspondence provided the information and encouragement Dorothy needed to launch her project, and there were enough artists eager to embrace this new idea.

They formed the nucleus of a cooperative gallery and found their first home at the Read House Hotel. The ground-floor space on 9th Street was a challenge to turn into a professional-looking gallery. It took the efforts of all twelve charter members. The paintings were hung, the crafts arranged on shelves and pedestals, and special lighting installed.

This was the defining moment. The official Grand Opening took place on Saturday, September 21, 1974, with Mayor Robert Kirk Walker cutting the ribbon.

Nearly ten years later, a storefront with twice the space was found at 718 Cherry Street. In-Town re-opened in 1984 on this newly renovated block featuring one-person member exhibits and rotating artwork to keep the gallery fresh for its clientele.

Fast forward to 1994. Growing pains struck again and with 41 artists, the space was getting tight. The new Chattanooga “hot spot” was the developing North Shore district. Frazier Avenue’s warehouses were being converted into retail spaces and the members saw a new opportunity. In-Town was on the move again.

The diverse offerings that included paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, wood, glass, and fiber by highly-regarded local artists finally had the showcase they deserved.

With 25 years at their present location, In-Town Gallery is not leaving anytime soon. Find out why by visiting quality workmanship at the longest running gallery in Chattanooga, and one of the longest running cooperative galleries in the country. — Miki Boni