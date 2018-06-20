It’s All About The Sharks

Learn about one of our most misunderstood creatures

For as long as I can remember, sharks have been the scariest animals. Did you know that they can smell a drop of blood from just a mile away?

Of course, the reason I’m scared of them is because of the way they’re portrayed in movies and TV shows, killer animals who will eat you before you can even scream for help.

It’s one thing to be scared of sharks if you’re a surfer or always on the water, but statistically speaking, a falling coconut would be more likely to kill you than a shark. Sharks are actually at the top of the food chain in the ocean and they keep other fish healthy and in the right proportions.

Sharks are interesting creatures and the Tennessee Aquarium is here to show you that they’re not all bad. They’re focusing more on preschoolers (though adults can learn a lot as well) and showing them that there’s no reason to be afraid of sharks. They’ll show them what sharks eat as well as real shark jaws.

“People of all ages are fascinated by sharks and this particular session helps introduce youngsters to these misunderstood animals on their level,” says the Aquarium's Thom Benson. “This makes science fun and exciting.”

If you are interested, visit the Aquarium Adventures: All About Sharks this Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Aquarium.

For more information, you can call (800) 262-0695 or visit tnaqua.org