It’s Climbing Time!

The Women’s Climbing Festival comes to Chattanooga

Climbing and Chattanooga, these two words have always had association with each other in my mind.

All you have to do is look around this town and it doesn’t take long to see the huge impact that climbing has on the community.

Whether it’s High Point’s giant climbing wall downtown or Suck Creek’s intricate boulders, climbing is important to Chattanooga. This is why it’s so awesome that the Women’s Climbing Festival is coming back for its second year in a row.

The Women’s Climbing Festival, also known as the WCF, started in 2016 in California. The inaugural event was so popular that it led to the creation of the Chattanooga WCF in 2017.

The main focus of the WCF is to bring together women and celebrate the growing community of women climbers around the world.

Experience level is not an issue when it comes to the festival. Climbers of all experience levels are welcome to join in on the festivities and the WCF encourages women, and anyone who identifies as a woman, of all ages to attend.

The festival begins October 12th and goes through the 14th. In order to attend the Women’s Climbing Festival, it is required that you register in advance as the maximum capacity of women that can participate is 275.

In its first year, the event sold out in less than one minute so the demand is very high. There will be multiple classes and workshops spread across the city throughout the three-day festival.

For more details on the Women’s Climbing Festival check out flashfoxy.com for information about scheduling and registration.