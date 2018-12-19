Kid Funtime For Adults

Gingerbread “drink and discover” at the Creative Discovery Museum

The Creative Discovery Museum is full of wonder all year round for children. There they learn to problem solve, explore, and discover a whole new world of imagination and learning from dinosaur bone digging to pushing tiny sailboats through waterways.

But a few nights out of the year, after the kids have all gone and CDM seems like it’s closing up shop for the evening, the party arrives.

Drink and Discover is one of CDM’s adult only events designed for those of us 21 and up to sip great cocktails, wine or beer while exploring the museum without tiny toddlers shouting and crying and zig zagging around our ankles.

This holiday season, Drink and Discover: Gingerbread will be even sweeter than previous events as party-goers will get to compete in a gingerbread house building competition while playing fun, festive games.

So gather your architect friends and kids at heart for an unforgettable evening!

Starting this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Creative Discovery Museum, guests will have an hour to explore the museum on their own, drinks in hand and Christmas music ringing, followed by an evening of festive games, the gingerbread competition, and more.

Tickets are $35 and include admission, the gingerbread activity, a biscuit bar provided by Maple Street Biscuit Company, and a complimentary drink ticket. $5 beer and wine tickets will be sold at the door as well.

Don’t miss this holiday shindig inside one of Chattanooga’s coolest museums.