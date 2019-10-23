Lace-up For The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk

It's a great deal for heart health this Saturday

The American Heart Association, committed to being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, is celebrating the annual Heart Walk on October 26 at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.

Heart Walk is open to the community and all are welcome to change the story of heart disease and stroke in the Tennessee Valley. In addition to the walk, participants will enjoy yoga and stretching exercises, Hands-Only CPR training, children’s activities, the annual t-shirt contest and more.

Each time someone laces-up their shoes or forms a team to participate in the Heart Walk they are influential in medical breakthroughs, which take us closer to a world free of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Every donation helps create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, stents, and the mechanical heart pump which helps extend the life of patients.

Each day, about 2,150 Americans die from heart disease from cardiovascular disease- the No. 1 killer in the United States. Stroke, the No. 5 killer and a leading cause of severe disability, claims the lives of nearly 219,000 each year.

The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk’s Healthy for Good Sponsor is CHI Memorial. For more information or to register for the Tennessee Valley Heart Walk visit ChattanoogaHeartWalk.org.