Let's Go Antiquing

Come out to browse, buy, and appraise

One of the biggest antiquing events of the year is coming this weekend to Stratton Hall as the Houston Museum hosts their 46th Annual Antiques Show & Sale.

A favorite for antique collectors throughout the region, the show features dozens of booths from some of the country’s top antique dealers along with restoration consultants and various speakers throughout the weekend.

New this year is a one-day Appraisal Fair fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring expert appraisers from Knoxville, Nashville and right here in Chattanooga.

David Case and Sarah Drury of Case Antiques, Joe Rosson, Rick Crane and James Allen will be on hand to look at your glass, ceramics, paintings, fine art, rugs, and a general line of antiques.

Guests may bring up to three items for $70 or $25 per item. Furniture or objects too large to carry can be appraised by several photos. As no walk ups will be considered, you need to call the museum at (423) 267-7176 to register for your appraisal(s). The sooner, the better, as the slots are going fast.

That said, there will also be a variety of restoration experts available all three days who can look at metals, silver, brass, glass ceramics and pottery, no appointment necessary.

The show opens this Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and finishes on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are just $10 for all three days.

Stratton Hall is located at 3146 Broad St (near the Krystal) and has plenty of free parking, as well as being quite accessible.

To get more information, visit thehoustonmuseum.org or call (423) 267-7176. And get ready to go antiquing!