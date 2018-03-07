Literary INK: the best of two worlds (tattoos and Harry Potter)

You’ve probably heard about Harry Potter conventions and also tattoo conventions, but what about Harry Potter tattoo conventions? Yes, you read that right, and it’s exactly what’s happening this weekend at the Literary INK Convention at the Chattanooga Doubletree hotel.

Literary INK is an independent Harry Potter tattoo convention that seeks to “create, exhibit, and celebrate the intersection of literary fantasy and artistic magic.”

The weekend schedule, running Friday through Sunday, boasts a wide range of events, including scavenger hunts, best (and worst!) tattoo competitions, cosplay gatherings, live music, improv performances, and after parties.

The special guest list includes Colonel Tony Moore, an award-winning cartoonist who currently works for Marvel, and Tim Friday, a magician and true crowd-pleaser. In addition to these live acts and events, the festival will feature live tattooing throughout the entire weekend by tattooing “wizards” from California to New Jersey to right here in Chattanooga.

So whether if you’re just a tattoo fan, a Harry Potter devotee, or a lover of all things whimsical, the Literary INK festival will be a perfect place to see two rich and magical worlds collide.

Literary Ink Tattoo Convention

This Weekend

Doubletree Hotel

407 Chestnut St.

(423) 756-5150

literaryink.co