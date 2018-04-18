Living In A Fan's Paradise

JAMPcon embraces the growing diversity of anime

A few years ago, a group of diehard anime and manga fans living in Chattanooga decided that the city needed a springtime convention to gather fans of the genres together. Thus, JAMPcon was born.

JAMPcon stands for Japanese Anime Manga Paradise convention, and is a must-visit event for all fans in the area. Manga are printed cartoon books from Japan, and anime are usually animated films of popular manga. Both genres frequently develop dedicated followings.

JAMPcon will boast eye-catching cosplay from visiting guests Quaiit Cosplay Studios, TinaKinz, and CosplaySenpai. Other guests include animator and actor James Mathis III, voice actor Clifford Chapin, and comedy troupe Show Us Your Pokeballs.

If you’ve never heard of anime or manga, this convention would still be a fun event to check out. One of the event coordinators, Jermel Sanford, says that the event is aimed toward everyone, not just a small group of superfans.

The renewed interest in Black Panther has increased the diversity of manga, anime, and comic fandom, and the convention wants to capitalize on that.

The convention will take place at the Chattanoogan Hotel from Friday through Sunday. Events start each day at 10 a.m. Register online at jampcon.com or at the door.