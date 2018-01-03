Local Model Makers Put The Pieces Together

Local model makers out the pieces together at ModelCon

As a kid (and as an adult too, to be honest), I was fascinated with the fact that people built scale models of larger things. Skyscrapers, amusement parks, airplanes, they could all be represented in a much smaller version of itself prior to actual building plans being made.

And yeah sure, there were real construction crews that would build a lifesize model of x, y or z, but the scale model version was always way cooler.

If you’ve ever been interested in scale modeling, Chattanooga Model Con 2018 is just the place for you to find your niche with modelers much like yourself. Whether you’re experienced, interested, or have dabbled a bit in the scale modeling arts, join the Chattanooga Scale Modelers at the Chattanooga Convention Center this Friday and Saturday.

You can come to explore and view other scale models or enter your own. Model entries are $15 for the first three models, and $1 for each additional model. Chattanooga Scale Modelers welcome all, whether you like to build cars, airplanes, figures, armor or anything else, you’ll find a fit with these modelers.

Their website says it all pretty clearly. “The point is, if you have an interest in scale models, come join us.”

Chattanooga ModelCon

Friday & Saturday

Chattanooga Convention Center

1150 Carter St.

(423) 756-0001

chattanoogascalemodelers.com