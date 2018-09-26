Meals On Wheels

Food Truck Fridays comes to the new Miller Park

Nothing can beat that feeling when you were a kid and out of nowhere the unmistakable song from an ice cream truck began to slowly roll your way.

There’s something undeniably delicious about eating food that has been prepared and sold on four wheels. That’s one of the reasons why Miller Park will begin hosting Food Truck Fridays for the locals of downtown Chattanooga.

The will be four main food trucks that will be featured every Friday. Rolling J’s Mobile Bistro is a Chattanooga food truck staple that provides southern inspired comfort food to its hungry followers. Chatter Box Cafe also provides that good ole country flavor with its ever-changing smoked meat menu. Go Gyro Go is known for their scrumptious spin on Greek cuisine. And to finish it all off, you can grab an ice cream cone on your lunch break from Chattanooga’s famous creamery Clumpies.

In addition to the hopping food scene at the park, there will also be a rotating event list of cultural arts. This Friday will focus on music and dance from around the world but future events include the Chattanooga Symphony, Muse of Fire, and the Chattanooga Ballet. To wrap it all up there will also be a local vendors market until 1:30 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays starts this week at 11:30 a.m. and will continue every Friday until November 16th. So if you are hungry and need a lunch break with a variety of different choices head on down to Miller Park and join in with the festivities.

Food Truck Friday’s: Culture Fest

Friday, 11:30 a.m.

Miller Park

928 Market St.

millerparkplaza.com