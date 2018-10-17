Mini Maker Extravaganza

Annual Mini-Maker Faire moves to the library

For several Christmas seasons in a row I’ve thought about alternatives to repetitive, easily guessed Christmas gifts. I’ve thought that instead of buying something for someone, how about creating a gift?

If you’re like me, then your fires of creativity are probably smoldering, but this weekend could be a chance to stoke the flames.

This Saturday at the downtown public library is the fourth annual Chattanooga Mini Maker Faire.

Over 50 artists, tinkerers, inventors, and crafters of all sorts will display their work and share their passion in every corner inside the library.

Pottery, handmade clothing, edible chocolate flower making, soap making, arcade games, plaster molding, electric circuit building: the list goes on-and-on. This event is a science-faire and craft faire smorgasbord of creativity.

And if you enjoy the creativity of folks in our city, then you will be blown away by the genius of these creators. You may decide that their works would be a great gift, which is a good thing as some of these artists will be vendors as well.

On top of this, a dance performance on zines and live music will provided by The Pop Up Project, a local performance favorite. Out in the plaza and nearby will be food trucks serving snacks, meals, and drinks.

The event sparks up at 10 a.m. and simmers down at 4 p.m. The faire is free, but registration is strongly encouraged. All of this is brought to us by The Company Lab, a nonprofit organization for entrepreneurial work in southeast Tennessee.

For more information and to register, go to chattanooga.makerfaire.com