Modern Hippie Presents *stay hydrated Campaign

Local group seeking volunteers to help keep residents hydrated

Due to recording-breaking heat this summer, Modern Hippie is going to give back to the community by aiming to provide everyone the opportunity to *stay hydrated.

With the help of Mojo Burrito, The Crash Pad, Flying Squirrel, and Coca-Cola, Modern Hippie is going to provide 400 durable aluminum water bottles to local citizens who don’t have immediate access to water.

As a form of love for our community, their mission is to keep the water bottles filled for the rest of the summer to make sure citizens are safe in the heat. A special thanks goes to Tim Bream and Jen Verbiar of UTC for contributing coolers and water supply for the *stay hydrated campaign.

“The key of the *stay hydrated campaign is meeting the physiological needs of the homeless in Chattanooga,” said Harlan Groves, director of Modern Hippie. “Our intentions are to build a foundation for a long-term impact, and nurture relations with those we serve.”

By starting the *stay hydrated campaign, Modern Hippie wants to help cultivate a younger crop of volunteers through social media and interactive service opportunities in order to help the Chattanooga community.

Modern Hippie wants Chattanooga to come together as one to increase empathy in our city and spread the love for one another. In order to contribute to the *stay hydrated campaign, we encourage friendly, weekly volunteers to help distribute water to those in need.

Starting in September, Modern Hippie will need volunteers on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to distribute water bottles, fresh water, and nutrition to those in need. The meeting location will be at Olivet Baptist Church at 740 E. Martin Luther King Blvd. and any updates will be announced via social media @modernhippie.us on Instagram and @modernhippieUS on Twitter.