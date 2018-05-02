Moving From 49 To One

Amazing jewelry show to benefit Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga

With females across the globe banding together, making a name for themselves, and no longer backing down in the face of a challenge, we ladies are making strides in our communities.

Whether we’re running our own business, running for office, or running a chaotic household, people are taking notice that women are just as equal, worthy, and determined as men (and have been the whole damn time.)

That’s why the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga has been working vigilantly towards moving Tennessee from 49 to One. What’s 49 to One? It’s a mission to change Tennessee’s current position at the 49th worst state for women to number one.

Making that change is easier said than done, but thanks to Fischer Evans partnering with the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga, the two are showcasing some gorgeously crafted, jaw-dropping jewelry pieces designed by mother daughter duo Frances and Charlotte Gadbois from Sloane Street Jewelry.

A portion of the profits will be donated to the Women’s Fund and their work towards moving Tennessee from 49 to One. This special trunk show will be held Thursday from 11 am to 5:30 at Fischer Evans jewelry store and will celebrate the remarkable women in our lives and community. Be a part of furthering the future for womankind.