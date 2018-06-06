Raccoon Mountain Caverns celebrates all weekend

Anytime someone mentions caves, I imagine my elementary school self on a field trip walking through them. I would get so excited learning about stalagmites and stalactites. It made the entire trip worth it when a bat would fly overhead.

If you weren’t aware, National Caves and Karst Day started this Wednesday and will run through the weekend at Raccoon Mountain. If you’ve never been inside a cave before, it is definitely something for everyone to experience. The best thing about caves is that the entire family can go and there is something interesting for everyone to find, whether you’re 5 or 85.

The Raccoon Mountain Caverns and Campground is celebrating by holding events to teach visitors and locals alike about why caves and karsts are important to protect and understand.

They’ll be giving tours as well as holding gem panning and rock painting classes. Gem panning will teach participants how to find gemstones, arrowheads, or fossils by using a screen inside of an authentic water sluice. They’ll also have arts, crafts, and education stations available for all ages to learn more about caves and karsts.

If you’re interested in learning more about caves, visit Raccoon Mountain Caverns and Campground through this Sunday. For more info, you can reach them at (423) 821-9403 or at raccoonmountain.com