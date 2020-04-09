Neighbors Entertaining Neighbors On Their Walks

Chattanooga Visitors Center staff entertains neighbors on their walks

Jerry Pace, who is a Chattanooga Visitors Center Information Specialist, noticed his neighbors taking walks around the neighborhood and decided to do an art show for them in his front yard, complete with the handmade greeting to passersby, “Enjoy your walk.”

While the Visitors Center is closed at the moment, Pace is staying busy at home by painting and sharing his “public art” with his neighbors in Brainerd. After retiring from an extensive career at the Regional Planning Agency, Pace has been greeting visitors to Chattanooga since early 2018.

To note, Pace and the Chattanooga Tourism Co. encourage people to adhere to shelter-in-place and social distancing guidelines when going for neighborhood walks.

