It’s Halloween fun for everyone this Saturday

Everyone loves a good Halloween party. Most of the ones that I have attended have been at someone’s house, whether it be a friend or a family member.

Now for just a second let’s imagine a Halloween party where an entire street gets shut down. You can stop imagining because it’s a reality this Saturday on Station Street and it’s going to be a blast.

Nightmare on Station Street will offer Halloween fun for everyone that attends. To start off the festivities will be plenty of entertainment going on up and down the street. Have you ever seen someone breathe fire? Maybe I’m just a shut-in, but personally I can say that I haven’t.

Lucky for me at Nightmare on Station Street there will be fire breathers, stilt walkers, and numerous different types of jugglers. There will also be a costume contest for anyone that wants to participate and a reenactment of the “Thriller” music video.

That’s just the beginning too, as after the event begins there will be a live performance from Chattanooga’s favorite band, The Communicators at Songbirds South stage. They will be performing hits from the ’90s including Snoop Dogg’s album Doggystyle. The show begins at 9 p.m. and costs $20 to get in.

Nightmare on Station Street kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the fun won’t stop all night. And while the street is closed off to traffic, Station Street’s restaurants such as Stir and The Terminal will be alive and ready to serve. So if you are looking for some exciting Halloween fun head down to Station Street this Saturday!