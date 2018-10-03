Pickin’ & Grinnin’

The riverfront comes alive with the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival

Do you want to dance your britches off down by the river like it’s the days of old? Do you want to do it for free?

This Friday and Saturday night is the 12th annual 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, and it is FREE FOR ALL. If you just give the lineup a listen, then you’ll know why this is a gift to music lovers of this city.

Of the few leading acts, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper are the crème de la crème. Cleveland graduated from the Kentucky School for the Blind but has played the fiddle since the age of four. Having won the Fiddle Player of the Year Award over 10 times, Michael Cleveland is a rockstar of contemporary bluegrass. But don’t get me wrong, Cleveland and Flamekeeper have a classic bluegrass sound and a blistering pace to match.

Another act is Della Mae: an all-female powerhouse of bluegrass jamming and songwriting. Hailing from Nashville but fine-tuned in Boston, these five women still carry the fast rhythm of traditional bluegrass but with a note of modern country songwriting.

These headliners and over a dozen more will be pickin’ and grinnin’ at Ross’ Landing this Friday and Saturday. Shows run from 6 p.m. to after 10 p.m. on Friday night and from noon to after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival is made possible through drink and food venders so outside food and drink is prohibited. Expect wine, beer, soft drinks and some finger lickin’ delicacies. And plan to bring your pup as the festival is dog-friendly! For more information about the lineup and schedule visit 3sistersbluegrass.com.