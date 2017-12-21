Chattanooga Public Works Opens Live Christmas Trees Collection Next Week

Public Works is offering to collect live Christmas Trees at any of our Refuse and Recycle Collection Centers throughout the city. Citizens can drop off their live Christmas trees beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

Location and hours for the Refuse Collection Center can be found on our website at www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/residential-refuse-collection-centers. Location and hours for the Recycle Collection Centers can also be found on our website at www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/pw-recycling. Citizens will be able to drop off live trees until Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Citizens can still place their live Christmas tree at the curbside and place a service request with 311. Service request can be submitted by using our CHATT311 app using either an Apple or Android device, by emailing the request to 311@chattanooga.gov or by calling 311 at 423.643.6311.

Citizens may contact 311 with any additional questions.