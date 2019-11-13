Rock City Celebrates 25 Years Of Holiday Lights

Enchanted Garden of Lights celebrates 25th anniversary with over a million lights

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights has become a beloved holiday tradition over the last 25 years and is set to shine even brighter this season! Over a million LED lights are displayed with over 30 holiday scenes beginning nightly Nov. 22 through Jan. 4 (closed Christmas Eve night), 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Discover a new look to the Arctic Kingdom and stroll through one of the world’s largest, first-of-its-kind walk-through Christmas trees!

As a fun way to celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary, the first 25 guests in line on opening night receive a commemorative 25th ornament. Facebook followers can also participate in “25 Days of Christmas” beginning Dec. 1 for opportunities to win free passes. All guests are encouraged to view Rock City’s website before visiting the Lights to see which activities are open early and browse the calendar for the nightly entertainment schedule and special weekday/value pricing.

Rock City’s Enchanted Trail is transformed into four themed realms of wonder, this season with new color schemes and enhancements to the Arctic Kingdom. Decked out in their new garments, Inara the Ice Queen and Jack Frost have prepared a journey through a stunning display of ice crystals with a design reminiscent of the aurora borealis lights. Also new in this realm is the Glacier Grotto featuring a unique firepit to get warm! Other realms to visit are the Magic Forest, Yule Town and North Pole Village, where Santa and Mrs. Claus await! Kids of all ages can enjoy cookie decorating and sipping hot cocoa in the North Pole Lodge while enjoying live music.

Dinner with Santa tickets are still available on select nights: Dec. 2-4, 7 and 8. This special holiday buffet begins at 5 p.m. and includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, his elves, Jack Frost, Inara the Ice Queen and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear, as well as a gift, photo and cookie decorating voucher with each child admission. These dates do sell out, so guests are encouraged to make reservations quickly. For more info, go to www.seerockcity.com/lights.

College nights are also returning opening weekend, with Lee University night Friday, Nov. 22, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga night Saturday, Nov. 23 and Chattanooga State Community College night Sunday, Nov. 24. Students and faculty at each respective school with current school I.D. receive $8 admission.

Rock City Gardens is proud to partner annually with Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving a portion of each ticket sold to benefit local families whose children are hospitalized. For more information on this organization and how to help, visit www.rmhchattanooga.com.

The Enchanted Garden of Lights is a 2019 Top 20 Event winner by Southeast Tourism Society. Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a 140-foot waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.