Roller Derby Rocks!

Chattanooga Roller Girls kick off 2019 season

With the weather warming, women all around town are shaking off their post-winter doldrums, lacing up their skates, and heading out for some fast-paced, in-your-face roller derby action.

The Chattanooga Roller Girls will be taking the track for their 2019 season opener this Saturday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The doors open at 4 p.m. and the Chattanooga B-Railers take on Birmingham’s Tragic City Plan B team at 5 p.m. Then the Chattanooga All Stars will face the Tragic City Rollers at 7 p.m. in the main event.

This doubleheader is brought to you by our friends at Main Line Ink and will benefit the Orange Grove Center, a very worthy cause.

Get tickets from your favorite derby folk or online at bpt.me/4107884 up to the night before the bout. Presale tickets are $10, or $12 at the door. Military with ID is $8, kids aged 6–12 are $5, and kids 5 and under are free.

You can also purchase tickets from any of the Chattanooga Roller Girls’ local sponsors, including Four Bridges Outfitters, Infinity Flux, Main Line Ink, or Swann Chiropractic.

This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information on what the Chattanooga Roller Girls are rolling into next, check them out on Facebook under Chattanooga Roller Girls or visit their website at chattanoogarollergirls.com.

Just be prepared for a night of high energy fun and ferocity!