It's not your average everyday aquatic adventure

The dog days of summer are over, and there are some signs of cooling weather. But before we start shoveling down pecan pie and guzzling pumpkin spices lattes, we need to take one last summer dip!

This Saturday the Nature Nuts program at the Tennessee River Aquarium is hosting Snorkel the Big Soddy Creek. In the heat of the day, from 1 to 3 p.m., you can cool off and float among the Southeast’s diverse bio marine life.

Now I know what you’re thinking: snorkeling usually means salty water with stinging jelly fish. But one of the Southeast’s many treasures are our creeks and rivers, and there aren’t any hurricanes or jellyfish around!

Snorkeling is a way to experience our waterways like few often do. Us Tennesseans prefer to crash through the water off a rope swing, which sends all crawdads and fish into hiding. This is a chance to get up close to these aquatic critters in a friendly way.

You can purchase tickets and find more information at tnaqua.org. Participants need to be able to walk the quarter mile down to the creek from the parking lot. PFDs, snorkel, and masks will be provided!