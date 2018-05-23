Social Media In The Workplace

How to make social media work for your business

Social Media is all around us. If you haven’t heard, even the POTUS uses Twitter. But knowing where to post what when it comes to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat can be difficult, especially when you’re trying to figure out where your market audience can be found.

Facebook and Twitter seem to be the great equalizer, spanning a wide range of ages, while Instagram and Snapchat are geared more towards youths (i.e. don’t expect to find your grandma in a puppy filter.)

Lucky for the local business owner, a class teaching you how to leverage social media to better benefit your business is being held this Tuesday at Chattanooga Workspace. Finding the perfect place to post will be a cinch if you listen up and follow along.

Run by Dr. Channing Muller of DCM Communications, this course will teach you everything you need to know about where to find your audience, why people visit each platform, and where best to post photos per platform.

Beyond teaching you how to improve your social media standing, Dr. Muller will also teach you which pitfalls to avoid in terms of spending time and money on platforms that won’t benefit your business. Keeping up with these fast-changing times isn’t easy, but with a class like this, you’ll be one step closer to figuring it all out.

Leveraging Social Media for Business

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga WorkSpace

302 W. 6th St.

(423) 822-5750

chattanoogaworkspace.com