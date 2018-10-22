Stuffing Strut 5K Less Than Two Weeks Away

With less than two weeks until our event, the Stuffing Strut 5K announces an exciting new addition to this year’s festivities.

Radio personality Gary Poole will act as Grand Marshal for this year’s race on Saturday, November 3rd at Chester Frost Park.

Poole joins Beth Neuhoff and Eric Foster every weekday from 6-10 a.m. on Big 95.3 for Chattanooga’s Morning Show.

Brewer Media Group took the honors as this year’s Platinum Elite sponsor by providing on-air commercials across its radio platforms Big 95.3, Easy 106.9, and ESPN 105.1.

Stuffing Strut Board President Kelli Richardson is excited about Brewer’s support. “Thanks to their promotion of our event, we have been able to reach a much larger audience, and that means more help for northern Hamilton County residents.”

The Stuffing Strut 5K sets itself apart from other run/walks in the greater Chattanooga area because it is the only charity event that benefits exclusively the northern part of Hamilton County. The Stuffing Strut helps families north of the river through partnerships with Northside Neighborhood House Soddy Daisy Campus, the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, Jim Wilson Fund at Soddy Daisy Middle School, North Hamilton County Elementary and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department Santa Fund.

In addition to being a timed race, the Stuffing Strut 5K is a stroller-friendly event. If dogs are on a leash, they are welcome to join in the fun, too. Top finishers in their age group will receive a medal.

Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the race for the Soddy Daisy Food Bank. Last year, participants were able to fill the food bank van full of food.

Event registration is currently open through Active.com by searching “Stuffing Strut 5k.” Cost is $30 per runner or $100 for a family of five. The Stuffing Strut 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Chester Frost Park near the park pavilion. On-site packet pick-up will be Friday, November 2, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the park pavilion.

For additional race and sponsorship information, visit www.stuffingstrut.com