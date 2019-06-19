Submissions Open For Readers And Writers Fair

Open Call for Creative Submissions by Local Authors

The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair is hosting an open submission period to local writers for the first time during this year’s fair. Any submissions that are accepted will be featured at the fair and the author will be asked to present a reading.

“We’re interested in showcasing the work of local authors in multiple genres, with categories including non-English, creative non-fiction, fiction, and poetry,” said Leah Bailey, a member of the Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair committee. “This event is by and for local authors so we’re excited to both explore our local talent and give them a platform to exhibit their work.”

The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair will take place at the Downtown Chattanooga Library on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is free to attend and will feature an open mic, vendors, children’s activities, a flash fiction challenge, and more.

“We take pride in offering this event to the Chattanooga community,” Bailey said. “Our focus is to present a rich program of events that appeals to readers and writers of all ages.”

The Chattanooga Readers and Writers Fair is an annual non-profit event hosted by the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild. For details on the fair and submitting, go to www.CRWFair.org. Inquiries regarding vendor booths and sponsorship opportunities should email readnwritefair@gmail.com