Supporting The CSO

An evening of wine, food, music and fun

For the past 86 years, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera has been one of the city’s brightest gems. Led by Kayoko Dan, the CSO consists of top players from Chattanooga and around the southern region.

But as with all things symphonic, they can’t continue without your help. And like many organizations in Chattanooga, they like to do a bit more than just ask for donations. In fact, they can get quite creative with their fundraising.

One of the highlights of their fundraising is UnCorked, which will take place this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Renaissance Park.

Come out and join with symphony supporters, food and wine enthusiasts, and locals looking to have fun and spend an evening on the banks of the Tennessee River. Party-goers will enjoy great food, unlimited wine in a custom wine glass, and fantastic live music by Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers.

“We are thrilled to be presenting UnCorked once again this year,” says CSO Executive Director Samantha Teter. “The event typically raises about $70,000 for our music education programs, many of which we offer free of charge to schools and community locations throughout a 12-county region.”

UnCorked attracts several of the area’s best restaurants offering small plates of some of their best dishes, such as Wine Down’s Bibimbap, Frothy Monkey’s Shrimp and Grits, Dish T’Pass’ Buffalo Mac and Cheese, The Chef & His Wife’s Pimento Cheese Tostadas, and Walden Club’s Lamp Lollipops.

Several vegetarian options will be provided by Lil Oso, Whitebird, Alimentari, and Paloma. Additional restaurants include Clumpies, Virgola, 2 Sons Kitchen and Market, Chicken Salad Chick, Rolling J’s, Reinhart Food Service, FoodWorks, and The Feed Co.

Several of the restaurants will be paired with a wine available for tasting. For non-wine drinkers, Chattanooga Whiskey and Lass and Lions Vodka will be sampling their products, and Coke products will be available for non-drinkers.

A silent auction with items ranging from artwork to jewelry to clothing to trips will be available for bidding as well.

Tickets are $125 for VIP (includes free, designated parking and shuttle service) and $75 for general admission. Tickets are available at chattanoogasymphony.org or by calling (423) 267.8583.