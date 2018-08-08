Ten Years Of Roller Derby

The Chattanooga Roller Girls celebrate a milestone

As the Chattanooga Roller Girls come upon the celebration of a whole decade of bouts, Chattanooga celebrates the Chattanooga Roller Girls. If you know anything about the Chattanooga Roller Girls, you know that 1) they are badass, and 2) they do a great deal for our community.

While the internet can tell you when their matches are (they have a home doubleheader on Saturday at 4 p.m. to celebrate their decade of existence), or that they partner with organizations like Girls, Inc. and the Humane Educational Society, I’d like to tell a little personal tale of how the Roller Girls impact Chattanooga not just on a community or sports level, but with each individual encounter.

One especially dark February night, I went out in the middle of the week with two male friends, which culminated with me crying in the bathroom of an Unnamed Bar. Since neither of my friends could appropriately console me, they recruited Tipsy McStaggers, a Chattanooga Roller Girl, to come to my aid.

All this to say, these girls are worth seeing not only for their amazing athletic ability, but for their kindness, compassion, and dedication to Chattanooga (plus they won’t judge you if you drink a few too many adult beverages at their bouts).