An artistic Easter egg hunt for the kid in all of us

This Saturday is the Great Adult Egg Hunt event hosted by The Chattery. Yes, an egg hunt for us grown-ups. As a nonprofit, The Chattery is committed to bettering our community through educational workshops and events, and the Adult Egg Hunt is an attempt to bring local artists together with community members.

The canvas of choice is an evergreen wooden egg expertly crafted with Easter in mind. Each participant will be responsible for hunting down each of these egg-shaped gems scattered across Sculpture Fields at Montague Park located.

Everyone will be asked to take ownership of a single egg as a memento and keepsake. So, if you find more than one, get ready to share with everyone else.

Furthermore, given that the event is intended to educate the community about local venues, businesses, and artists, the Adult Egg Hunt will spread on to main street for Hoppy Hour. As you hop from business to business, you will continue adding awareness to our community that thrives on its mutual relationship with the populace.

In addition, local restaurants and businesses will be supplying their goods as you traipse across the abstract sculptures that give the area its name. Enjoy Clumpie’s ice cream, beer from the Bitter Alibi, food and coffee provided by MOUTHGREMLIN, and tunes by DJ MC PRO.

The event starts Saturday at 2 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to wear their Sunday best for a more authentic Easter experience.

For more information, call (404) 290-2840 or visit thechattery.org. Sculpture Fields is located at 1800 Polk St.