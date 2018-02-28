The March Of Hearts At Ruby Falls

Walking to benefit the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women

Ruby Falls is raising awareness for the American Heart Association (AHA) and Go Red for Women (GRFW) by pledging 100 million steps by both its staff and visitors for the month of March. The event has subsequently been dubbed a “Million Steps in March.”

The idea is to organize an event that encourages healthy living and activity. Since we tend to lead busy lives, staying active can be a bit of a challenge. This event helps remind people that just getting out of the house is a good start.

In addition to raising health awareness, it also helps organizations like the AHA and GRFW get the word out about heart disease through its survivors and advocates. The GRFW is struggling to get the word out. They found that every year “cardiovascular disease claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women.”

Likewise, it is the goal of the AHA to “improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent, and reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent, all by the year 2020.”

Come visit Ruby Falls and lend a helping hand during the month of March. Every guest who participates in the Ruby Falls underground tour walks an average of 2,500 steps, so every participant matters.

Also, don’t forget to take a selfie with the #HealthySelfie and post to social media to aid in awareness.