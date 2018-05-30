Tim Hinck's "Sensory Deck"

A campus parking deck gets musically transformed

Imagine an empty parking garage: feel cool air hit your skin as your eyes adjust to darkness, listen as echoes bounce in all directions. Now, imagine a grand piano in that same space, accompanied by the smell of food and the flashing lights of art projections on the walls.

If your first thought wasn’t, “Wow! This is the perfect place to put a piano! The acoustics in here are great,” you are probably not alone. Luckily for the rest of us, concert pianist and composer Tim Hinck looked at the old Lupton library parking lot and thought just that.

This Sunday evening at 8 p.m., Hinck will be setting up his six-foot Yamaha grand piano on the underground level of UTC’s Lupton library parking garage on Douglas Ave, for a pop-up performance called Sensory Deck.

Hinck explains the rather avant garde choice of venue in his own words, saying, “A parking garage has always seemed perfect because of its bid acoustic and the darkness that allows for video projections.” He also enjoys playing in open fields, warehouses, and amphitheaters.

Hinck will be joined by artist Kenny Kudulis as he plays Prokofiev’s 8th Piano Sonata as well as an original piece. And if a piano concert and visual projector art isn’t enough to grab your attention, the event will also feature local bites which you can enjoy as you take in the visual art and music.