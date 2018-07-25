Untamed, But Not Unsung

Barking Legs presents a night of women and faith

When I think of the Old Testament of the Bible, “tame” is probably one of the furthest descriptors from my mind.

The books of the Old Testament often detail brutality, so it should come as no surprise that the few women mentioned in the Old Testament are anything but tame.

To pay homage to these faithful few females, musician turned pastor Sherry Cothran will join with other performers at Barking Legs Theatre Friday night at 7:30 in a night of storytelling and song, featuring both contemporary compositions and those of classical composers.

The subjects of the performance vary vastly in their claims to fame, ranging from the only female judge in the Bible to the very personification of wisdom as a woman.

Some of these untamed women were necromancers who raised the spirits of dead prophets, some were brutal murderesses who drove tent poles into the skulls of warriors, and some were simply sacrificed by their fathers to God in exchange for a battle victory.

These women have fascinated artists, musicians, and scholars for centuries, but their stories remain categorized in the “lesser known” section of Biblical literature. This event hopes to shine a new light on the often mysterious and always impressive women of the Bible.