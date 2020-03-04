Ruby Falls supports heart health in a big way

Walking one hundred million steps in one month is a monumental challenge and a Ruby Falls tradition each March. The historic attraction is gearing up for the third annual “100 Million Steps in March” month-long event in collaboration with the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Go Red for Women.

Combating heart disease one step at a time, Ruby Falls guests and team members are challenged to collectively walk 100 million steps at the iconic destination through the month of March. Since the 2018 inaugural event, participants have successfully walked an impressive 283,133,620 steps which is approximately 113,253 miles.

“Every step walked is one step closer to living a longer, healthier life,” said Ruby Falls president Hugh Morrow. “The 100 Million Steps in March challenge is an active way to engage our community and guests from around the world in the AHA/Go Red for Women’s mission of raising awareness for cardiovascular disease and stroke which is the nation’s number one killer.”

Visitors to Ruby Falls walk an average of 2,700 steps as they tour the cave, ascend Lookout Mountain Tower, and walk along Blue Heron Overlook. Guests can show their participation in the 100-million step goal by sharing their reason to live a long, healthy life on the giant “100 Million Steps in March” banner and take home a complimentary special edition recipe card featuring a delicious dessert.

“The health of our community continues to be a top priority and we know that even modest changes to diet and lifestyle can lower your risk for cardiovascular disease by eighty percent.” says Emily Fuller, executive director of the American Heart Association. “Initiatives like 100 Million Steps in March are a perfect example of community partners working together to create a healthier Chattanooga.”

So let’s all put one step in front of the other and help to make everyone’s heart healthier.