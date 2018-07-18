We're Kitten Our Yoga On

Yoga and kittens come together to help all animals

Kittens and yoga; I seriously don’t think there could be a better combination. I’m really going to have to refrain from using too many cat puns about this, but you’ve cat to be kitten me right meow.

The Humane Educational Society and Barley Taproom are teaming up to make this experience happen. Don’t worry, it’s all levels of yoga so if you’re really going for the cats, no one will judge you.

All of the kittens doing yoga will be available for adoption through the Humane Society and Barley Taproom will be donating ten percent of their sales to these kittens plus other animals in the shelter.

Let’s get this straight: kittens, yoga, and you can adopt one? Sounds like heaven to me.

Even if you aren’t feeling up to yoga, stay “pawsitive” because you can have beer instead. Barley will still donate ten percent of your sales to the Humane Educational Society. Just make sure to let them know that you’re there for this cause to help out.

If you want to do the downward dog with a kitten instead, make sure to get your tickets for this coming Wednesday at the Barley Taproom on E, MLK Blvd.

If you want more information, you can visit their website at chattanoogabarley.com or call (423) 682-8200.