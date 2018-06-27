When Enough Is Enough

Keep Families Together to rally Saturday at Coolidge Park

In the past few weeks, the Trump administration adopted a policy of separating the children of migrant families from their parents, placing them in holding facilities or shipping them off to foster homes in Manhattan.

The UN defines this practice of separation as a form of genocide.

After a great deal of pushback from both sides of the political spectrum, President Trump signed a shotgun executive order, ending the separation policy. This almost looks like progress, but the implications of the executive order remain viciously problematic.

Thousands of children already separated from parents have no way to be reunited with their families, since they were classified as “unaccompanied minors” by the administration upon arrival.

Furthermore, the executive order now condones housing whole families like animals in cages.

Cities around the nation, including our dear Chattanooga, will demonstrate that dehumanization and blatant injustice will not be tolerated by American citizens. This Saturday, a rally for solidarity with the national Keep Families Together campaign is planned to take place in Coolidge Park.

The event will be peaceful in accordance with all city laws and tentatively consist of readings, a silent vigil, and a sidewalk march.

Organizers ask that signs be Southern Appropriate—“polite and topical”—and that attendees bring plenty of water and their best behavior.