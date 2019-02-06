Winter Brewfest At The Moxy

Come get buzzed in style for a good cause

One of the newest hotels to grace downtown is The Moxy, which has focused on being much more than just a place to stay. They’ve made it a point to celebrate everything that makes downtown a destination for both visitors and locals alike.

This Saturday starting at 2 p.m. they are inviting the public to come out to The Railyard and celebrate winter with the first annual Winter Brewfest, which will feature an incredible selection of specialty brewed porters and stouts (and a Winter Cider) from ten local brewing companies.

And those breweries are a who’s who of Chattanooga’s best: Big River, Chattanooga Brewing, Gypsy Circus Cider, Heaven & Ale, Hutton & Smith, Monkey Town, Naked River, OddStory, WanderLinger, and Yee-Haw brewing companies.

The event will also feature live music throughout the day and multiple local food trucks to enjoy while drinking your favorite craft beer—with the proceeds benefiting Chattanooga State Community College’s Scholarship Fund that provides financial assistance to college students.

“A core part of what makes Moxy unique is our ability to create events that highlight the local flavors of Chattanooga and the surrounding area, and do it in a fun, exciting way so we are creating fantastic memories for our guests and locals alike," explains Captain Dwayne Massengale.

One twist, though, is that passes to the Winter Brewfest need to be purchased online via Eventbrite as they won’t be selling passes at the door.

The early bird package (which is available only through this Friday) runs $25 and gets you admission, an event cup, and six drink tickets. Advance general admission tickets cost $15 and include the event cup.

Day-of passes will run $30. And if you want more to drink, individual drink tickets cost just $2 each.